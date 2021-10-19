Netflix Orders 'To All the Boys' Spinoff Series 'XO, Kitty' Starring Anna Cathcart

Attention all To All the Boys stans: The franchise is expanding! Kitty Song Covey is stepping into the spotlight with her own series. Netflix announced it officially greenlit the series, titled XO, Kitty, with a 10 half-hour episode order.

In March 2021, Deadline reported that Netflix was eyeing a spinoff series, but it was still in the early stages of development. The publication also revealed the series would revolve around Kitty, the younger sister of To All the Boys protagonist Lara Jean.