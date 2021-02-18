Netflix's 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Is the Last One — at Least for Now

Calling all To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fans! Netflix has given us three tear-jerking films and it has been to our gain. We watched as Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) navigated high school and her quest for love (including her obsession with sheet masks). While some moments served up a strong dose of nostalgia, the entire trilogy showed us the magic a first love brings and taught us that anything worth having is worth fighting for.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

And with the third installment of the trilogy — To All the Boys: Always and Forever — available for streaming, fans quickly watched with tissues and snacks in hand as Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) continued their relationship through the final year of high school. While their senior year naturally leads up to a new chapter in their lives, fans have one question in mind: Is To All the Boys: Always and Forever the last one?

However, since Jenny deleted her tweet and has not said a word about writing a fourth book, it doesn’t look like it’s in the cards. But, miracles happen every day and we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

And naturally, fans were holding on to hope. Things got a little more interesting when Jenny responded with a thinking emoji in a now-deleted tweet. Of course, Lana was excited to hear the news as she shared her sentiments via Twitter.

However, it seems as if we may have something to look forward to. In February 2020, Noah told Variety that he would be open to continuing his role as Peter. “If Jenny Han writes a fourth book, sign me up!” Centineo told the site.

In case you missed it, To All the Boys is based on a trilogy of books written by Jenny Han. And while each film gave us more insight into Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship while tackling family issues, former loves, and breakups to makeups, it’s only been made with three films in mind. So, everyone was always on the same page and knew that To All the Boys: Always and Forever would be the last one.

'To All the Boys 4' could highlight if Lara Jean and Peter actually stay coupled up — among other things.

There’s no denying that another installment of the To All The Boys story would be epic. After all, it’s safe to say we’re all #TeamLaraJeanandPeter. Plus, it’s a feel-good rom-com that anyone would enjoy.

And while some people may believe that To All the Boys: Always and Forever is a great ending, there are so many different storylines that could be explored. For starters, the most obvious storyline would be how Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship is holding up with them in separate colleges. While they did pledge to continue their relationship, anything could happen. Even though we all know they’re meant for each other.

To All The Boys Always And Forever was such a perfect way to say farewell.Truly so grateful for these movies, my heart is so full and I love these characters so much. It ended with such sweetness&tenderness without being trite, a balance the trilogy has always struck. LJ&PK 4eva — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) February 13, 2021 Source: Twitter

Another storyline to explore is Kitty’s relationship with Dai. She has officially discovered boys and it’s super-cute to see the wise-cracking sister of the Covey clan navigate dating — even though they're far away from each other.

It was also nice to see Peter reunite with his father after having so much resentment for him leaving their family. Since Peter is officially a man, it would be smart for Jenny to share their growing relationship.

And of course, we can’t forget the Covey patriarch — Daniel Covey — finding love with their neighbor Trina Rothschild and jumping the broom. Margot and Trina have a tender moment when she shares that she doesn’t want her to feel as if she’s trying to take over her house. Margot comforts Trina and lets her know that it’s their house now and that she hasn’t seen her father so happy in a long time. So, fans would definitely like to see the new dynamic of the Covey family.