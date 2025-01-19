'XO, Kitty' Season 3 Feels Inevitable After Season 2 Ended on a Cliffhanger Season 2 ends with what seems like an unfinished love story, so there has to be a Season 3, right?! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 18 2025, 7:26 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 2 of XO, Kitty brought more drama than fans were prepared for, including a cliffhanger that gives all the more reason for a Season 3. By the end of Season 1, Kitty (Anna Cathcart) achieves her primary goal of learning more about her mom, but winds up breaking up with Dae (Minyeong Choi), the guy we all thought was the love of her life. Things get even more complicated when Kitty realizes she has developed feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim), the most popular girl at school.

Then there's Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), once her nemesis, who reveals he has a crush on her. Season 2 deepens these dynamics, and without giving too much away, Kitty and Min Ho’s chemistry starts to build. However, their connection doesn’t fully progress, leaving plenty of room for their romance to unfold in Season 3. Season 1 laid the groundwork for an exciting Season 2, and the second season has done the same for what could come next. So, will there be a Season 3 of XO, Kitty?

Will there be a Season 3 of 'XO, Kitty'?

Source: Netflix

Netflix has yet to renew XO, Kitty for Season 3, but given the ending of Season 2 and what showrunner Jessica O’Toole revealed to Netflix’s Tudum, the odds of the series being greenlit seem promising. The question is when.

Netflix announced Season 2 less than a month after Season 1 debuted on May 18, 2023. If history repeats itself, fans could receive news about a renewal sooner rather than later. Perhaps Netflix might be waiting on audience feedback to gauge the whether Season 3 should happen or not.

In her interview with Tudum, O’Toole confirmed that Kitty is eager to return to Seoul, saying, "And now that she knows she has a cousin, now that she’s got this great aunt, there you go. She’s got family there." Additionally, with Principal Lee (Michael K. Lee) renewing Kitty’s scholarship, the foundation is perfectly laid for her return, providing plenty of material for a Season 3 storyline.

O’Toole also told Deadline she’s fully onboard for XO, Kitty to continue for a Season 3. "I’d be thrilled to keep going with these characters and the world. I have been thinking mostly of more what we can see in Korea still. There’s a whole bunch more to Korea than just Seoul."

She also teased exploring other characters’ families and diving "more in-depth with the characters maturing," adding, "That’s what’s so great about coming-of-age shows is that the show gets to grow up along with the characters."

When might 'XO, Kitty' Season 3 come out?