What Is Regina King's Net Worth? Analyzing 'Watchmen' Star's Impressive Wealth

Ever since she appeared as Brenda Jenkins in 227, Regina King has known how to breathe new life into her career. Her path as an artist eventually led Regina to her role as Sister Night in Watchmen, an HBO production that brought the comic book created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons to life. The HBO star brings her talent to the screen wherever she goes, regardless of any given project's genre.

As Regina's career advanced, the actor was able to join bigger projects produced by studios with considerable budgets. Her constant roles in major productions must have allowed the performer to accumulate a considerable amount of money. What does Regina's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the wealth the talented entertainer has accumulated over the course of her career.



What is Regina King's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Regina King has generated $16 million thanks to her career in the entertainment industry. When Regina appeared in Jerry Maguire and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, the entertainment industry looked very different. Actors got residuals for even small roles, and broadcast deals continued to provide performers with money, years after what they worked on was sold to television distributors.

Regina King Actor Net worth: $16 million Regina King is an actor and director known for her work in the Watchmen television adaptation and in the acclaimed drama, One Night in Miami.... Regina has worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades, portraying a wide variety of roles that have positioned her as a major Hollywood player. Birthdate: Jan. 15, 1971 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth name: Regina Rene King Father: Thomas Henry King, Jr. Mother: Gloria Jean King Marriages: Ian Alexander Sr. (1997-2007)

The later years of Regina's career have helped the performer with the growth of her net worth. HBO is known for paying good money to the actors involved in the network's top series. According to the Los Angeles Times, Zendaya negotiated a contract that provides her with $1 million for every episode of Euphoria she's in.

Regina King's work in the Watchmen television adaptation could've helped her improve her net worth significantly. The actor's exact salary for the role wasn't disclosed.



How does Regina King's net worth compare to those of her co-stars?

Regina King has had the opportunity to work with several talented individuals over the course of her career as an actor. Going back to the Watchmen television series, Regina appeared on the screen alongside Tim Blake Nelson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tim Blake Nelson has a net worth of $5 million. Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has a net worth of $2.5 million, according to The Richest.

Regina worked with Margaret Qualley in The Leftovers. The actor has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Regina had the opportunity to work with Margaret years before The Substance allowed the artist to shine. After that, Regina King directed One Night in Miami... The drama featured Aldis Hodge in the role of Jim Brown. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Black Adam star has earned $10 million over the course of his career.