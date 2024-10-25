Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships From First Dates to Wedding Bells: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Love Story Jack Antonoff wasted no time tying things down with Margaret Qualley! By D.M. Published Oct. 25 2024, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Musician Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have been quickly become one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples. Rumors about Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley first swirled in August 2021 when they were spotted together in New York City. The super producer, and Taylor Swift collaborator, was involved in a number of high-profile relationships before he settled down with Margaret.

Before Jack hit it big as the frontman of Bleachers, he was a high schooler dating Scarlett Johansson. The two were high school sweethearts in New York, dating from 2001 to 2002. They attended the Professional Children’s School together and even went to prom as a couple. One of Jack’s most publicized relationships was with Lena Dunham, the creator and star of HBO’s Girls. The two started dating in 2012 after meeting on a blind date set up by mutual friends.



After his breakup with Lena, Jack kept things more low-key with model Carlotta Kohl. Unlike his earlier relationships, Jack kept this romance more private, rarely discussing it in interviews or posting about it online. They were last seen together in early 2021, and it seems they quietly split later that year. Then, Jack was spotted with Margaret, and the pair have been together ever since.

August 2021: Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s relationship begins.



When Jack and Margaret were first spotted together after his relationship with Carlotta, some thought the pair were just involved in a fleeting romance. Photographers captured images of the duo cozying up to each other in New York City in August 2021, locking lips while walking hand-in-hand (per People).

Maragaret opened up about meeting Jack in an interview with Elle UK, and she revealed that they had an instant connection. “I’d met Jack probably two weeks before, but I was head-over-heels in love right away,” she said. “I had a sure, knowing feeling that he was my husband.”

March 2022: Jack and Margaret make their first official appearance as a couple.



By early 2022, it became clear that Jack and Margaret were more than just a fling. They made their first official red carpet debut at the Critics’ Choice Awards in March. Later that year, Margaret took to Instagram to share sweet snapshots of the two, making their love Instagram-official.

May 2022: Jack pops the question!



Jack and Margaret wasted no time declaring their love for one another. In May 2022, rumors about the couple’s engagement began to swirl after Margaret was spotted wearing a diamond ring. Shortly after, a source confirmed to People that the pair were engaged to be married.

Wedding Bells: August 2023

