‘Maid’ Author Stephanie Land Says She Always Wanted Her Daughter, Mia

Get ready to hear a lot more about Maid , considering the new Netflix series is wowing critics . The 10-episode series centers on a single mom who escapes abuse and pushes through poverty to provide a better life for herself and her young daughter.

Maid is named after and inspired by Stephanie Land’s 2019 memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, but it’s not an exact retelling of Stephanie’s life. The central character in the series, played by Margaret Qualley, is named Alex, for example, and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler told Decider recently that the series is “emotionally very true to the memoir.”

So considering the series is partly fictional, here’s more information on Stephanie’s true life story so far.