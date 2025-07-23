Here's Carl Marino's Net Worth — The Former Deputy Sheriff Starred in 'Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda' Carl played Joe Kenda in flashbacks on the reality TV show. By Niko Mann Published July 23 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @carlmarino1

The former sheriff who played a detective in Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, Carl Marino, has an impressive net worth for a former law enforcement officer.

Carl starred as detective Joe Kenda on the reality TV show, which aired on Investigation Discovery. He played the detective in flashbacks as Joe investigated homicides for the Colorado Springs Police Department, where he worked for more than 20 years. Carl is also an ex-law enforcement officer, which is one of the reasons he was cast in Homicide Hunter.

Source: Instagram / @carlmarino1

What is Carl Marino's net worth?

According to Famous People, Carl Marino has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. Before becoming an actor, Carl went to the United States Military Academy — West Point. He also attended the Rochester Institute of Technology before joining the Rochester Sheriff's Department in Rochester, New York. Carl worked as a deputy sheriff for nearly 17 years before pursuing a career as a model and actor, per IMDb.

Carl moved to San Jose, Calif., after both of his parents died, to be closer to relatives who'd moved to the state years earlier. After signing with an agency, he was cast in the NBC drama Trauma as a paramedic. He told The Evening Tribune in 2016 that he never intended to be an actor.

Carl Marino Former deputy sheriff at the Rochester Sheriff's Department; Actor Net worth: $1.5 million. Birth date: August 26, 1970 Birthplace: Hornell, New York Father: Carl Marino Mother: Carol Marino Spouse: Ilona Marino Education: The United States Military Academy — West Point; the Rochester Institute of Technology

"It was nothing I had ever intended to do," he said. "I wasn't somebody that grew up wanting to be an actor or doing any modeling. I was fortunate, kind of right place, right time. I had left the Sheriff's Department in Monroe County up in Rochester and moved to San Jose, Calif., which isn't the hotbed of acting."

"I moved there because I had family there who had moved out from Hornell probably 60 years ago now," he continued. "My grandmother, aunt and uncle. I used to go out and visit them all the time. I have a cousin out there who's like one of my best friends. When I left the Sheriff's Department, both of my parents had passed away, pretty much lived in Hornell their entire lives. They both passed away within three years of each other in a five-year period."

Carl was cast as Joe Kenda in 'Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda'.

Carl was cast as Joe Kenda in Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda in 2011. The reality TV show aired on Investigation Discovery and featured Joe as he investigated crimes while working for the Colorado Springs Police Department in Colorado Springs, Colo. Carl played Joe in flashbacks on the reality series for seven seasons.

"I kind of fit the specs perfectly on this casting for this ID show, for this lead actor as a homicide detective on this show," he said. "I had the height and weight. They wanted someone with light-colored eyes. I had the law enforcement experience. So I submitted for it and luckily I did."