What Is the Net Worth of Actor Walton Goggins? Inside His Hollywood Fortune

The world of Hollywood is filled with a wealth of lucrative opportunities that can take unknown and place them in an entirely different tax bracket with one performance — or you can take the longer route, like actor Walton Goggins who has been acting for decades, but is finally a household name with a bank account to match.

Walton has starred in some of the biggest and best productions in both television and film throughout the last decade, including the third season of the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite series The White Lotus.

What is Walton Goggins’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Walton has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of March 2025. The bulk of his wealth is from his lucrative acting career, which dates back to the early '90s. Known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, Walton has also made a splash on TV’s Sons of Anarchy, The Righteous Gemstones, The Shield, Justified, and The Unicorn.

In addition to real estate investments, Walton also designed a collection of eyewear called Goggle Glasses in collaboration with GoDaddy during a 2025 Super Bowl commercial, per Entertainment Weekly. Additionally, he’s a partner in the spirits company Mulholland Distilling.

Walton relocated from Los Angeles.

In a February interview with Architectural Digest, Walton explained why he and his wife, Nadia Conners, left the west coast behind in favor of Hudson Valley, New York. “We weren’t running away from Los Angeles. We were running toward something,” he said.

“We loved our home in LA. It’s the city where our son, Augustus, was born and raised, the city where I became the person I always wanted to be, culturally, spiritually, not just career-wise. The pandemic opened windows of self-perception and possibility. It was an opportunity to do something different, not to start over from scratch but to change, to evolve,” Walton told the outlet.

Walton relationship with his wife is heartwarming.

Following the death of his first wife Leanne Kaun in 2004, Walton went on to marry Nadia in 2011 after the couple were initially set up on a blind date in 2005, according to The Knot. They welcomed their son Augustus on New Year’s Day 2011, per the outlet. In 2024, he celebrated the release of Nadia’s film The Uninvited at SXSW with a heartfelt post on Instagram. "Twenty years she's been working towards this moment. To be by her side … with this cast … in this story … has been so emotionally overwhelming,” he wrote.