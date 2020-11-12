What Happened to Wade's Wife on 'The Unicorn'? He's a Widower

In recent years, network comedies have faced an uphill battle to get devoted fan bases and renewal orders because streaming services offer the allure of shorter seasons and no commercial breaks. True to its name, The Unicorn managed to get an increasingly rare second season order. Since it debuted in 2019, the CBS comedy has won over fans with its unique combination of grief and humor.

The show centers around Wade Felton (Walton Goggins), a father of two who has recently been widowed.