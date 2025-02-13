Linda McMahon’s Net Worth Is Quite Impressive Despite Her Family’s Controversy Linda McMahon's billionaire status began with her role as the co-founder and minority CEO of the WWE. By Distractify Staff Published Feb. 13 2025, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you ever caught a glimpse of World Wrestling Entertainment, or the WWE, you know who the McMahon family is. However, in February 2025, the family was under additional scrutiny for their time in the political arena.

President Donald Trump appointed WWE founder Vince McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon, as his administration's as his Secretary of Education. The position has many wondering about Linda's net worth.

What is Linda McMahon's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Linda has a net worth of $3.2 billion. Her net worth is combined with her husband's, who has been the most prominent CEO in wrestling since the 1980s. Linda has been married to Vince since 1966 and helped him create Titan Sports, which later became the WWF and the WWE. In addition to launching the company with her husband, she served as president and CEO until 2009. Many WWE fans may recall Linda appearing on the sports show as a talent for several years.

And while she has since retired from the ring, she continues making decisions for the company. In September 2023, Linda and Vince merged with UFC to create a new holding company called TKO. According to a report from Sportico, Linda has a $50 million stake in the merger. She also reported that she has $5 million in WWE-related dividend income and has invested millions in Ares Management Corporation, which invests in multiple sports companies, including the Miami Dolphins.

Linda McMahon Politician, CEO of WWE Net worth: $3 Billion Linda McMahon is the co-founder of WWE and the wife of its founder, Vince McMahon. She is also a politician who served in President Donald Trump's Administration as his Administrator of Small Business. Trump nominated Linda as Secretary of Education for his second presidential term. Birthdate: Oct. 4, 1948 Birthplace: New Bern, N.C. Birth name: Linda Marie Edwards Father: Evelyn Edwards Mother: Henry Edwards Marriages: Vince McMahon (m. 1966) Children: Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon

During Trump's first run, Linda served as his Administrator of the Small Business Administration. In 2019, Linda stepped down from the position to help run Trump's 2020 campaign.