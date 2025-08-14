The Net Worth of Musician Jack Antonoff Is Definitely Something to Sing About Initially beginning his career with the band Steel Train in 2002, Jack Antonoff officially became a member of the band Fun in 2008. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 14 2025, 5:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The music world is known for making superstars, but it’s also well-known for making multi-millionaires. Musician, songwriter, and producer Jack Antonoff has definitely reaped the financial benefits, as the net worth he has amassed over the course of his career is impressive to say the least.

What is Jack Antonoff’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jack Antonoff is worth an estimated $50 million as of August 2025, the bulk of which is due to his highly lucrative career as a musician, songwriter, and producer. Jack has worked with some of the biggest artists in the music industry, such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Sara Bareilles, Pink, Sabrina Carpenter, and Florence and the Machine.

Jack has been very open about his musical chemistry with the artists he works with.

In an in-depth interview with TIME in October 2024, Jack explained how his musical process flows when working with some of the top female artists in the industry. "It's pretty obvious who's killing right now,” he said. “I feel like we've finally arrived at this place of people just liking what they like and the leading source being authenticity and soul. The people who are really happening are people who've been f—king grinding and developing this amazing sound and perspective. I feel heartened by it.”

“It's been such explosive years for those three, and I think they have something very powerful in common, which is serious f-cking years put into the craft,” Jack said referring to working with Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie xcx and Chappell Roan.

I've been on Sabrina forever,” he shared. “It’s a source of f—king pride, man. But it's also like she's been killing it forever—just now everyone agrees—which may be for some people to exonerate. Someone like Charli, I've known her forever. Bleachers came out around the same time that she did. You put it all together, and it's people having these moments come from just pushing this boulder further up the hill.”

Jack’s wife, actress Margaret Qualley, got candid about the couple’s marriage following their March 2023 marriage.

In an August 2025 cover story for Cosmopolitan, Margaret spoke lovingly about Jack and their two-year marriage. “In every other relationship I’ve ever been in, I still felt really lonely because I wasn’t with my person, and it’s like I was seeking something,” she told the outlet. “I don’t feel like that anymore. Jack makes me feel safe and comfortable.”

