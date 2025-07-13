Lena Dunham’s Relationship History Explored — From Jack Antonoff to Luis Felber Lena has been happily married since 2021, but there was another special someone before Luis. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 13 2025, 6:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After Lena Dunham returned to screens in 2025 (though not literally) with her latest project, Too Much, fans quickly started drawing connections between the Netflix series and her real-life romances. And it makes sense since the show has even been described as “semi-autobiographical,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re a fan of Lena, or just love her work (Girls will always hold a place in people’s hearts), you might already know she’s married to musician Luis Felber. But before Luis, there were a few other names in the picture. Let’s take a look at her relationship history and how she ended up saying “I do.”

Exploring Lena Dunham's relationship history.

Source: Mega

There have been two notable men in Lena Dunham’s life: Jack Antonoff and Luis Felber. Let’s start with Jack, since he’s no longer in the picture, but was a huge part of Lena’s life for about six years, which, in Hollywood years, is basically a lifetime.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack, a U.S. musician and founding member of the band Bleachers, is best known for collaborating with Taylor Swift and working behind the scenes as a songwriter and producer. But he’s also known for his relationship with Lena, because while Taylor is wildly successful, Lena is also a pretty big deal!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jack and Lena met on a blind date set up by their mutual friend, Mike Birbiglia, per Grazia. The connection was instant, and it wasn’t long before they moved in together in a Brooklyn apartment. There were even rumors of an engagement at one point, especially since they were so supportive of each other’s work.

While marriage wasn’t off the table for the pair, Lena said they’d consider it when same-sex marriage became legal. And after that happened in 2015, the pressure was on. But the engagement never came, and by 2018, they had gone their separate ways. Lena later told Vogue that they had simply "evolved separately."

Article continues below advertisement

Lena Dunham met Luis Felber in 2021, and they married that same year.

Although things didn’t work out between Jack and Lena, her move to London seemed to be the missing piece her heart needed, because that’s where she met her now-husband, Luis. In January 2021, Lena took the leap and moved abroad. Just a month later, she met Luis, and the sparks started flying... sort of.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2022 interview with The Times, Lena said some friends set them up, and when he showed up at her flat in Marylebone, she was instantly struck, partly because she thought he was “the weirdest person [she’d] ever met,” and partly because he was “really beautiful-looking in a vampiric, 1800s way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Four months in, they got engaged. Seven months in, they were married. And Lena doesn’t regret a thing. "Marriage has taught me so much about teamwork and compromise, and that has trickled into my family dynamics and friendships in a really good way," she told The Times. Nearly four years later, Luis is still right by her side and even worked with Lena on Too Much.