Lena Dunham's Net Worth Soars Beyond Compare as 'Too Much' Debuts on Netflix Does the show's title coincide with the creator of 'Girls's' wealth? Diving deep into the bank account of the filmmaker. By Diego Peralta Published July 11 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Youtube/Girls Rewatch Podcast

Too Much is a Netflix comedy that introduces audiences to Jessica (Megan Stalter), a young woman trying to get over a breakup in New York City. The series was created by married couple Lena Dunham and Luis Felber, with Dunham directing most of the project's episodes. In order to ensure the show was successful, Netflix knew that they needed to recruit someone as talented as Lena.

Article continues below advertisement

Lena Dunham is known around the world for the success of HBO's Girls. Thanks to the multiple movies and television series she has been involved with, Lena has managed to accumulate an impressive net worth. The writer's career started around 2006, when she had the opportunity to work on Dealing and Tight Shots. Since then, the actor has made the effort to find projects that could elevate her status as a comedic force. How extensive is Lena Dunham's net worth? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Lena Dunham's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lena Dunham has a net worth of $12 million to her name. The report also states that the actor used to earn $150,000 for every episode of Girls she was involved with, and the series ended up running for six seasons over the course of five years. The HBO comedy, also starring Allison Williams and Jemima Kirke, ended up becoming a staple for the network.

Lena Dunham Actor, Director Net worth: $12 million Lena Dunham is known for her work on the successful HBO television comedy, 'Girls'. The actor, director, writer, and producer was also involved with the creation of Too Much and Delusional Downtown Divas. Birthdate: May 13, 1986 Birthplace: New York City Birth name: Lena Dunham Father: Carroll Dunham Mother: Laurie Simmons Marriages: Luis Felber (2021 - present) Education: Oberlin College

Article continues below advertisement

To understand how Lena Dunham accumulated that amount of money, it's relevant to look back at some of the biggest accomplishments from her Hollywood career. Beyond the impact Girls had and what Too Much can do for Netflix if audiences embrace it, Lena continued to appear in successful projects. The actor was seen in Industry, American Horror Story: Cult, and Scandal. Lena also had a role in Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood.

All of these roles helped Lena Dunham raise the value of her net worth to where it sits today. Lena will continue to work with Netflix. Her film, Good Sex, will feature Natalie Portman in the lead role.

Article continues below advertisement

Many artists, such as director Rian Johnson, have found lucrative long-term deals with Netflix over the years. Could this collaboration help Lena expand the value of her net worth? That will depend on how much audiences embrace the stories she's working on for the streamer.

Article continues below advertisement

How does Lena Dunham's net worth compare to other 'Girls' team members?

Lena Dunham's net worth is impressive on its own. The wealth goes beyond anything earned by most of the Girls main cast members. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Allison Williams has accumulated $5 million over the course of her career. The same outlet states that Andrew Rannells, known for several Broadway productions and for his role in the Big Mouth animated series, has a net worth of $4 million.