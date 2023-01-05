Is Allison Williams Married? Details on the 'M3GAN' Star
Before we were all horrified by the Gen Z teens of Euphoria, we had the anxious millennials of Girls. One of those Girls was the neurotic and narcissistic Marnie, played to perfection by Allison Williams as "a mélange of contradictions that made complete sense, as most human beings are," the Daily Beast once wrote.
Allison would go on to star in the critically acclaimed Get Out and, more recently, the fun horror romp M3GAN, which has us wondering: How's Allison doing today? Is she married with kids? Let's catch up with the SAG Award–nominated actor.
Allison Williams married Ricky Van Veen in 2015, but they split in 2019.
Allison met College Humor and Vimeo co-founder Ricky Van Veen through friends in 2011. More specifically, they met at a Bachelor viewing party. (A couple that didn't work out after being brought together by The Bachelor? Shocking.) (Sorry, we had to.)
The two got engaged in February 2014 and married on a ranch in Wyoming (in a ceremony officiated by Tom Hanks!) in September 2015.
They initially had to delay their wedding after Allison's father, news anchor Brian Williams, became embroiled in a scandal. The then–NBC Nightly News host was removed from his show following the news that he'd fabricated details about his coverage of the Iraq War in 2003.
Allison and Ricky announced their split in June 2019, telling Page Six: “With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.”
A source told the outlet at the time that the couple were "distinctly different" and hadn't been seen out together in months.
Ricky, who currently works as the head of global strategy at Facebook, went on to marry Chelsea Clinton's business partner Caroline Kassie in July 2021.
Allison Williams is currently engaged to fiancé Alexander Dreymon, with whom she shares a child.
Allison reportedly began dating German actor Alexander Dreymon — whom you might recognize from Netflix's The Last Kingdom, or American Horror Story: Coven — in 2019, after they met on the set of the film Horizon Line. By late 2021, the two had quietly welcomed a son named Arlo together.
In January 2023, Allison opened up on the Today show about motherhood and baby Arlo. "I'm very proud," she said on the broadcast (per People). "I get, like, weird and shy when I talk about it, because it's so new. But I'm obsessed with him; it's all I think about."
She later added: "It changed everything. It's just the most unbelievable adventure. I feel lucky every day."