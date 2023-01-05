Is Allison Williams Married? Details on the 'M3GAN' Star

Allison met College Humor and Vimeo co-founder Ricky Van Veen through friends in 2011. More specifically, they met at a Bachelor viewing party. (A couple that didn't work out after being brought together by The Bachelor? Shocking.) (Sorry, we had to.)

The two got engaged in February 2014 and married on a ranch in Wyoming (in a ceremony officiated by Tom Hanks!) in September 2015.