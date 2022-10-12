James Wan's Obsession With Dolls Continues With 'M3GAN' — Who Is Playing the Titular Role?

Amie Donald is just 12 years old and hails from New Zealand where, according to her Instagram, she's already a fairly accomplished professional dancer. She's represented by the adorably named Bubblegum Talent Agency who congratulated Amie via a very sweet Facebook post in May 2022.

"We are absolutely thrilled to finally announce that our amazing AMIE DONALD was cast as a lead role in the American horror film M3GAN, being released on the uber appropriate date of Friday 13th January 2023," they excitedly wrote.