'M3GAN' Screenwriter Akela Cooper Teases a Potential Unrated Version Release

By Jamie Lerner Jan. 9 2023, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

The most talked-about horror film of the year (which isn’t a high bar… yet) is M3GAN. When the trailer released in 2022, it was already stirring the pot amongst teens and anyone who loves campy horror. M3GAN released worldwide on Jan. 6, 2023, and now that it’s here, people are shocked at its gore. But a possible unrated version proves that there could be more gore to explore.

M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis) is the AI doll built for Cady (Violet McGraw) by her aunt and new caretaker, Gemma (Allison Williams) to be a companion for her. But M3GAN’s function is to protect Cady emotionally and physically… and we know where that can lead. So is there an even more gory unrated version of M3GAN that exists? Screenwriter Akela Cooper, who also wrote Malignant, teases that there could be.

Screenwriter Akela Cooper said that an unrated version of ‘M3GAN’ could be on the way.

While M3GAN is now rated PG-13, the original script was much more violent. However, after the trailer invoked interest in a wide teenage base, Universal Pictures felt that it would be best to keep it at a PG-13 rating so that the interested audience could actually go see it in theaters. In fact, the original cut was even so graphic that in order to secure the PG-13 rating, the team had to undergo reshoots, according to director Gerard Johnstone.

Even still, the team originally worked towards the goal of making M3GAN one of the scariest, bloodiest, and most fun horror movies of all time. “No shade to Universal, love them,” Akela told the Los Angeles Times, “and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point.”

m3gan rocked, hoping this gets the 2000s [UNRATED EXTENDED EDITION] dvd treatment — 📼Justin🩸Landsman📼 (@C05M1C57R4N63R) January 7, 2023