Thriller 'M3gan' Sees Violet McGraw Playing an Orphan — Who Are Her Real-Life Parents?

Violet's parents have obviously been very supportive of her career as an actress, as M3gan certainly isn’t the first role she’s been able to land so far. Separation, The Haunting of Hill House, Black Widow, Dr. Sleep, and Ready Player One are just a small handful of some of the projects Violet has been attached to over the years. Since she is so young, her parents' involvement in her career is likely a huge reason why she’s been able to come as far as she has.