If the New 'Black Mirror' Season Disappoints Us, Then We Really Are in a Dystopia

Perhaps one of the reasons we love Black Mirror so much is because filmmakers have been making similar stories come to life for ages. Millennials might remember 1999’s DCOM Smart House, in which a “smart” Alexa-esque house takes over. Other films, like 1997’s Gattaca, tackle eugenics. Black Mirror could play off some of these more familiar dystopian tropes in Season 6.

The first five seasons of Black Mirror are now available to stream on Netflix.