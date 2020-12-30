If Kathy Flowers in 'Death to 2020' Looks Familiar, Here's Where You've Seen Her

But, before the year comes to a close, Netflix released a mockumentary reflecting on some of the big struggles of the year. If you're wondering where you've seen the actor who plays Kathy Flowers in Death to 2020 on Netflix, here's a little more info.

Ask anyone and they'll likely have a story about 2020 that tops one of their hardest years. There has been so much we've all been through and we're looking forward to a new year, and hopefully, a better one.

Who plays Kathy Flowers on 'Death to 2020'?

The year 2020 was such an interesting one, it feels like it could be an episode of Netflix's Black Mirror. While it's not, and we've all lived through this weird and strange year, the creator of Black Mirror has revisited everything that happened in 2020 with a new mockumentary special on Netflix.

The satirical documentary Death to 2020 recaps the drama that happened in real life with a mix of interesting characters who play fictional people we feel like we've seen in real life. Netflix describes Death to 2020 as a “comedy event that you’ll never forget," which, honestly, is likely how many of us feel about the year 2020 as well. Well, replace "comedy" with "ridiculous tragedy" and that's probably closer to reality.

The feature tackles many 2020 events including Brexit, Donald Trump's presidency, the bushfires, royals leaving their roles, COVID-19, and the civil unrest that's been all over the country this year. One of the characters in the film is named Kathy Flowers.

The character is a typical white suburban soccer mom who fell into the many conspiracy theories floating around the internet she found through social media. She started to deeply believe these radical theories in terms of racial injustice and the pandemic. She said, at first, she relied on Dr. Fauci to get updates on the coronavirus, "but that was before I knew he was an actor."

She's basically every typical, dangerous Karen we've come to meet this year. In one segment, she's shown berating several people of color, demanding to know whether the car they are in is theirs or whether the dialysis machine they have to use belongs to them.

The interactions hit close to home and are reminiscent of real life "Karens" like Amy Cooper, who called the police on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park back in May, or Lisa Alexander, who called the police on a person of color who wrote "Black Lives Matter" on his own property in June. Of course, Kathy herself is not real. So, who is she? Kathy Flowers is played by Cristin Milioti.

If Cristin looks familiar to you, it's because she's been around the industry for a while. From 2011 to 2013, Cristin performed in the Broadway play Once. She even won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2012 for her role. Before this, she had a small role on HBO's The Sopranos.

One of her more mainstream roles came in the later seasons of How I Met Your Mother. Cristin played the long-awaited "mother," Tracy McConnell, from 2013 to 2014 on this well-loved series. Currently, she's filming a comedy TV series for HBO Max titled Made for Love.