The third volume of the series will likely be even crazier. Shortly after the announcement for Volume 3, Polygon Pictures president and CEO Shuzo John Shiota confirmed that the anime studio will be contributing its own film to the anthology series.

Polygon Pictures is known for its work on Pacific Rim: The Black as well as a series of Godzilla animated films on Netflix.

Volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots begins streaming on Netflix on May 20.