As far as reality shows go, Old Enough! — which is Hajimete no Otsukai or My First Errand in Japanese — appears to be as "real" as any other reality TV program, in the sense that although there are no scripts or actors, there is still a crew behind the scenes working to move things along in a specific way.

According to The Guardian, the show's staff work to make sure the kids are safe while the cameras and crew stay out of sight. The parents and the show's production team check that the routes taken are safe with no obvious dangers or "suspicious persons." On top of that, there's apparently also a safety team.