A young teen who's outgrown certain PG-rated shows should look into programming rated TV-14. A series with this rating, like The Office, for example, may contain some material considered inappropriate for kids younger than 14.

If your growing teen is at least 17 years old, they won't be shocked by the violent, perverse nature of Elite. Who are we kidding? Your seemingly-innocent 15-year-old likely has an internet history that rivals the content shown in Elite.