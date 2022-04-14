The second season of Russian Doll soon arrives with "a little bit Alexis," as Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy joins the cast. She was announced as an addition to the critically acclaimed series back in March 2021.

As Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) continues stumbling her way through existential horror, she will encounter Annie Murphy's character throughout her second attempt to escape another horrible cosmic miracle. What do we know about Annie's role in Season 2 of the Netflix series?