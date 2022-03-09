Here's a Recap of the Existential Horror of 'Russian Doll' Season 1 Before Season 2 Drops

Russian Doll centers on Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne). Nadia unwittingly finds herself caught in a time loop where she unavoidably dies a horrible death only to restart her life at a moment during her 36th birthday party. With no clue as to how she became stuck in this loop in the first place, she tries to find out what is happening to her and escape it before her entire existence falls apart.

This macabre existential horror has a lot to unpack, especially with a new season on the horizon.