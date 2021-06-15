Here's How You Can Watch (and Stream) Season 1 of 'Kevin Can F**k Himself'By Leila Kozma
Jun. 15 2021, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Created by Valerie Armstrong and starring Annie Murphy and Eric Petersen, Kevin Can F**k Himself tells the brilliant tale of a woman who can no longer put up with her immature husband's silly behaviors.
The critically-acclaimed comedy-drama takes a brand new look at the well-known tropes of single-camera sitcoms, brazenly turning them into an exciting take on one exhausted woman's journey toward self-emancipation. Here's how you can watch the eminently bingeable episodes.
Here's how you can watch 'Kevin Can F**k Himself.'
The inaugural season of the show features eight episodes — the first two of which are now available on AMC Plus.
But it's not all bad news for those who are still deliberating whether it's a good idea to add AMC Plus to their already existing Apple TV, Amazon Prime, DISH, DIRECTV, The Roku Channel, Sling, Xfinity, or YouTube TV subscriptions. Episodes 1 and 2 of Kevin Can F**k Himself will air on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.
The rest of the episodes will be become available on AMC Plus one week before they air on AMC. Episode 3 will likely arrive on the streaming platform on June 20, 2021, for instance.
'Kevin Can F**k Himself' merges the world of a single-cam sitcom and a dismal drama.
A single-cam sitcom, a multi-cam sitcom, and a bloodthirsty, almost Why Women Kill-like drama rolled into one, Kevin Can F**k Himself captures the main character, Allison's strange and at times uncanny experiences with navigating her mundane everyday life in the city of Worcester, Mass.
To break free from her seemingly endless stream of dreary responsibilities — which involve risk-free tasks such as serving breakfast to her husband or fetching the laundry basket — Allison hatches a morally repugnant, if not downright cruel plan.
Unlike most female leads in the history of sitcoms, she decides that the best way out would be to do away with her husband once and for all. In this way, the carefree, canned laughter-filled world of the sitcom and a much more harrowing drama merge.
Kevin Can F**k Himself aims to raise new questions about the increasingly obsolete ideals sitcoms brought into the mainstream — and it does so while capturing Allison's attempts to carve out an independent existence for herself despite the doomed odds. But she is not alone in her quest. She teams up with Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), with whom she goes on a range of unexpected, sometimes dangerous adventures.
Annie Murphy talked about what drove her to Allison's role in a recent interview.
"You get to see the impact that these so-called jokes are having on a human woman," Annie Murphy told Marie Claire. "These sitcoms have shrouded misogyny and racism and bigotry and sexism under laugh tracks."
Asked about why she found Allison's role appealing, Annie said that she wanted to play someone quite unlike the brazenly confident, comically elitist Alexis in Schitt's Creek.
"[Allison is] a very angry, very frustrated character, as opposed to Alexis's bright, cheerful character," Annie said. "So it checked all the boxes for what I was looking for."
Episodes 1 and 2 of Kevin Can F**k Himself will air on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC. They are now available to stream on AMC Plus as well.