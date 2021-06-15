Here's How You Can Watch (and Stream) Season 1 of 'Kevin Can F**k Himself'

Created by Valerie Armstrong and starring Annie Murphy and Eric Petersen, Kevin Can F**k Himself tells the brilliant tale of a woman who can no longer put up with her immature husband's silly behaviors.

The critically-acclaimed comedy-drama takes a brand new look at the well-known tropes of single-camera sitcoms, brazenly turning them into an exciting take on one exhausted woman's journey toward self-emancipation. Here's how you can watch the eminently bingeable episodes.