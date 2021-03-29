You Can Buy the Rosebud Motel From 'Schitt's Creek'

After six seasons, popular and hilarious sitcom Schitt's Creek said goodbye in its final episode in 2020. The show, created by the father-son duo Eugene and Daniel Levy (who play John and David Rose, respectfully), touts the tale of a formerly wealthy family who relocated to tiny Schitt's Creek, a town they managed to keep after the IRS repossessed everything else they owned.

But is Schitt's Creek a real place? Where was the show actually filmed?