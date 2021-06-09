'Why Women Kill' Has This Familiar Voice as Its Narrator

'Why Women Kill' Has This Familiar Voice as Its NarratorBy Anna Garrison
Jun. 9 2021, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
The first few episodes of Why Women Kill Season 2 have arrived on Paramount Plus, and viewers are once again lured into different historic periods to explore scenarios of infidelity, intrigue, and most of all, murder. Some particularly observant fans have recognized the narrator's familiar voice from Season 1 of the show.
Read on to find out everything we know about Why Women Kill Season 2 and its elusive narrator.
The 'Why Women Kill' narrator is voiced by an actor from Season 1 of the show.
Why Women Kill Season 1 features three different periods and timelines in which married couples turn to infidelity. The 1984 timeline features Lucy Liu as socialite Simone, who's married to the eccentric Karl Grove, played by Jack Davenport. Karl is later revealed to be a closeted gay man using their marriage to protect himself.
Actor Jack Davenport is no stranger to the silver screen, and he's well-known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise where he plays Commodore James Norrington. But fans might also recognize him as the Season 2 narrator for Why Women Kill. Season 2 begins in 1949 suburbia and features Allison Tolman as Alma, a "frumpy" housewife whose dream is to be part of an exclusive garden club.
The reason behind tapping Jack Davenport as the Season 2 narrator is unclear, but the addition of a narrator does give the show a bit of an old-Hollywood flare.
What can viewers expect from Season 2 of 'Why Women Kill'?
Like Season 1, Season 2 has twists and turns, but its episodes are confined to only one time period, rather than three. The first season had story lines that jumped between 1963 and 2019, whereas Season 2 focuses solely on the 1940s. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator and writer Marc Cherry revealed that he knew what the plot of Season 2 would be before Season 1 even aired.
Marc revealed, "I had Season 2 in my back pocket. I was watching a movie, which I thought was really good ... They introduced a character ever so briefly of this serial killer's wife. I thought, I want to see a story line from her point of view. I started coming up with this idea of a woman who feels powerless and unseen in the world and very much wants to sit at the cool kids' table. As luck would have it, she finds out that for all her feeling powerless in the world, she has a very powerful tool at her disposal."
The conflict of the season will be between Alma and wealthy housewife Rita (Lana Parilla) as they struggle for power and acceptance in an exclusive garden club. Also present is Alma's veterinarian husband Bertram (Nick Frost), who happens to be a serial killer. Will Bertram tip the scales of power in Alma's favor? Only time will tell...
New episodes of Why Women Kill air on Paramount Plus on Thursdays.