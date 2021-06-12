She's a Little Bit ... Married? Annie Murphy Is Hitched to This Musician

While the details of their meeting have been kept under wraps, Annie and Menno have been married since 2011. Menno is a Canadian musician and the frontman for two different indie bands: Hollerado and Anyway Gang. In 2019, Menno co-founded Royal Mountain Records and received praise for providing bands signed to the label $1,500 per band for mental health care during touring.

With his musical background it will probably come as no surprise to know that Menno, along with Hollerado bandmate Nick Boyd, collaborated on the Alexis Rose hit, "A Little Bit Alexis," that Annie performed for Season 5 of Schitt's Creek.

In 2013, tragedy struck when a fire burned down the home Annie and Menno were sharing. The pair were uninjured, but they did lose most of their belongings, and Annie revealed to The Kelly Clarkson Show as reported by USA Today that this was before landing her Schitt's Creek role.

Annie said, "I had, like, $3 in my bank account. I hadn't worked in close to two years, and I had just blown my very first screen test. Like, blown it, blown it, blown it, blown it."