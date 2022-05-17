'Black Mirror' Is Finally Coming Back to Netflix (but Hopefully Not to Reality)!

Supposedly, Black Mirror Season 6 will be similar. That means that between actors’ complicated filming schedules and scouting locations, it could take some time to get into production. But whether Black Mirror’s sixth season comes in the next year or in the next decade, we’re eagerly awaiting it.

The only hope is that it will still be relevant — now almost a decade later, the series’s pilot episode no longer seems so far-fetched.

The first five seasons of Black Mirror are available to stream on Netflix.