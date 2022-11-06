The End of 'Enola Holmes 2' Confirmed Himesh Pastel as Dr. John Watson for the Sequel
Enola Holmes 2 was released on Netflix on Oct. 27 and ended with a glimpse at the newest addition to the Holmes' crew: The one and only Watson. Anyone who tries to do a Sherlock Holmes impression inevitably mimics smoking a pipe while saying something along the lines of "elementary, my dear Watson." What everyone might not know: Dr. John Watson was Sherlock's foil and partner. Enola will likely get some assistance from the kindly doctor, played by Himesh Patel, in the upcoming Enola Holmes 3, which has no set release date yet.
There are some differences between Enola Holmes' Watson and the book character Watson. And there would have to be, the entirety of the plot and the new cast of characters are completely unlike those in books by Conan Doyle. The biggest difference is that Dr. John Watson doesn't know who or what Sherlock Holmes is at first, only gradually coming to understand that his roommate isn't just crazy but is actually the self-proclaimed first private detective. This Sherlock is already famous, so Watson's character will need to be more enthusiastic about crime.
Watson is played by Himesh Patel in 'Enola Holmes 2.'
Enola is the youngest of the Holmes family, whose mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter, has always taught her to be self-sufficient and strong-willed. It's likely that Watson will be helping her more than Sherlock in the upcoming movies. Himesh Patel, better known for roles in 'Yesterday' and 'Don't Look Up' clearly has a knack for wit and levity that a good Watson needs. It is an interesting choice to introduce Watson at the end of the second film, but given that they initially had so many new characters to work with it makes sense.
So what will Watson mean for Enola Holmes 3? Well, Enola already kind of has a Watson-figure in Lord Tewkesbury. However, Tewkesbury can't function as a foil the way Watson is meant to. The main reason Tewkesbury isn't a good foil is that he's Enola's love interest. Not that foils have to be platonic, but they have to bring out aspects of their counterpart character we wouldn't normally see through their differences. Holmes is supposed to be portrayed without emotion, while Watson is there to provide emotional context.
With Himesh Patel bringing Watson to Enola Holmes, it raises some questions about the form of Enola Homes 3. Do you think he'll end up attached to Sherlock's hip or will Enola contract him to work with her? Or, will he just try to mind his own business and get swept up in trouble started by the Holmes family?