The End of 'Enola Holmes 2' Confirmed Himesh Pastel as Dr. John Watson for the Sequel

Enola is the youngest of the Holmes family, whose mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter, has always taught her to be self-sufficient and strong-willed. It's likely that Watson will be helping her more than Sherlock in the upcoming movies. Himesh Patel, better known for roles in 'Yesterday' and 'Don't Look Up' clearly has a knack for wit and levity that a good Watson needs. It is an interesting choice to introduce Watson at the end of the second film, but given that they initially had so many new characters to work with it makes sense.