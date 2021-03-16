'Deadpool 2' Actor Zazie Beetz Has Been Dating Her Boyfriend for More Than Five Years

If you're a fan of award-winning movies Deadpool 2 and Joker, or the popular television show Atlanta about young rappers attempting to build their careers in music, then you've known about Zazie Beetz . If you're not too familiar with the actress, then let's give you a quick background on who she is.

Zazie — which is her real name and is pronounced "zah-SEE" — grew up between Germany and New York. She primarily spent her life in the Big Apple but spent most of her summers in Germany. She's also fluent in both languages. But the juicy information you probably want to know about her personal life is if she's single or not — and if she's dating anybody, who are they?

Who is Zazie Beetz's boyfriend?

The star has been in a relationship with David Rysdahl for six years. He also works in the entertainment industry and per his IMDb page, he is an actor, writer, and producer. Some projects he had prominent roles in include That's Not Us, Black Swell, The Revival, and Stay Awake. His writing has appeared in Black Swell, Limbos, and Diwal'oween. IMDb has also listed him as the writer for the upcoming movie Shelter, in which Zazie will be starring.

Shelter will not be the first time the couple has worked together. Both of them have also been in the movie Nine Days.



Unlike Zazie — who was raised in the concrete jungle that is New York City, and specifically in the borough of Manhattan — David spent his early life in a small town called New Ulm in Minnesota. He attended St. Olaf College in his home state as well.

Both of them are definitely not shy about showcasing their relationship. Zazie — who has over 700,000 followers on Instagram — and David — who has a little over 5,000 followers — are always posting photos of each other. But, if we're being honest, David might just beat Zazie when it comes to who posts more about their significant other. If you check out David's Insta profile, you might think you accidentally clicked on a Zazie fan page because he literally only posts about her, which is adorable.

Keep in mind the actor rarely posts on his Instagram, but when he does, it's content about Zazie. And we absolutely love that! We stan a supportive boyfriend!

Recently, the two have been collaborating a lot, and aside from movies, they have also been judges for the 72 Hour Film Slam, which is a competition for young filmmakers created by SOCAPA aka the School of Creative & Performing Arts. They introduced themselves to the contestants and announced the new script component to the competition.

