'Black Mirror' Is Back and This Cast Is Ready to Make Technology Even Scarier!

"That makes me sound like a wrestler,” Charlie said. “A really mean, horrible wrestler. Here he comes, in the blue corner: Mr. Dystopia." Regarding his ability to predict the future via the present, it's easy. He simply looks around. For example, in the series premiere, "The pig plot was inspired by Gordon Brown’s Gillian Duffy moment, when he called a Labour voter a bigoted woman and 'had to go and apologize, and it became this bizarre circus of calamity. I was just watching it thinking, No one’s in charge here.'"