Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) reunite in the Season 4 finale of Killing Eve — but their love story demands more sacrifices.

To demonstrate her affection for Villanelle, Eve decides to take down Gunn (Marie-Sophie Ferdane), the assassin and goat farmer who allowed Villanelle to crash in her barn. Things turn real gory real fast, with Eve spontaneously murdering Gunn. But that's far from the most disturbing scene in the Season 4 finale.