"There are two things, boss. The women of this country wish you to understand their dialect, and they also wish women who speak this dialect to join the government so that they can use their own voices," Cecelia's book reads. The reactions from these powerful, privileged, hypocritical men are naturally disquieting and all too familiar.

It turns out that one of the "men" in the Cabinet is a woman in disguise, desperate to positively change how the country is run.