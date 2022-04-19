About 22 minutes into the episode, Emmy winner Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) has sex with a mallard duck. Who knew woman-on-duck bestiality could help serve as a metaphor for an abusive relationship?

Though the scene is admittedly not very graphic, it makes an impact. Unsurprisingly, viewers wanted deets on the interspecies intimate scene, and Merritt was more than willing to share how her experience went. Oddly enough, it wasn't much different than a regular simulated sex scene.