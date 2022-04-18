Melissa Bernardo of The Wrap wrote, "She [Betty Ford] was the wife of a Republican president, but she supported abortion rights and women’s rights. She told the public about her breast cancer and her mastectomy — not exactly dinner-table conversation in 1974 — because, she explained, 'American women need to take their health into their own hands.”And later, when she came to terms with her alcohol and painkiller addictions, she told the public about that too."