She heads back to her favorite park, in hopes of running into Larry once again, only to be approached by Dave, a very hairy Animal Control Service employee portrayed by Jason Mantzoukas.

Dave is a little awkward as he asks Elisa if she's seen an off-leash cattle dog nearby who "answers to the name 'Gary.'" It turns out a nasty storm is headed their way, and Dave wants to make sure Gary is taken in before then. This gets Elisa thinking that she should bring Larry the duck back to her place before the storm hits, too.