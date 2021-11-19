There Are Rumors 'Breaking Bad' Could Be Coming to 'Fortnite' in December

There is arguably no other video game that has had as many mainstream entertainment collaborations as popular battle royale game Fortnite — and Epic Games is far from slowing down with it. Since the game launched in 2017, the free-to-play title has collaborated with big names like Star Wars, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Marvel, DC, and many others.

These collaborations have brought new players to the game, attracting an even bigger audience for the already successful title.