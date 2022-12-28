Netflix's Innovative Drama Series 'Kaleidoscope' Is Loosely Based on a Wild True Story

From creator Eric Garcia and executive producer Russell Fine, Kaleidoscope — originally titled Jigsaw — follows an accomplished thief and his squad as they "attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans." The plot spans about 25 years.

And while the premise is reminiscent of any action-packed popcorn heist flick, it actually has real-life origins. Unbelievably, Kaleidoscope is broadly based on a true story.