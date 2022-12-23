‘A Christmas Story’ and Other Christmas Movies You Didn’t Know Are Based on True Stories

A Christmas Story is undoubtedly a classic film to watch during Christmastime. Still, some fans may not know that Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) adventures happened in real life. Well, kind of.

A Christmas Story is based on radio personality Jean Shepherd’s “semi-autobiographical” stories of his childhood. From 1955 to 1957, Jean shared entertaining anecdotes about growing up during the Great Depression, serving in WWII, and readjusting to “modern times.”