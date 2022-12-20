‘Elf,’ ‘Rudolph,’ and More Holiday Classics Are on Your Favorite Streaming Services — Here's Where to Watch
One traditionally popular way to spend the holiday season is to stay cozy at home and do absolutely nothing. In recent years, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok have all proven that families love rocking matching PJs and lounging around while enjoying the few moments they have away from life’s responsibilities.
Classic Christmas films also play a significant role in family holiday gatherings. Many enjoy snuggling up with a cup of hot cocoa while watching a film they can recite verbatim. Streaming services have made it easy to watch your favorite Christmas movies, so you won’t have to go anywhere for the rest of the day! Here’s where to find 15 of the most popular holiday-themed films!
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ (animated and live-action)
The famous Grinch films, based on Dr. Seuss’s 1957 children’s book, is undoubtedly a Christmas crowd-pleaser. Whether you prefer the 1966 animated version or Jim Carrey’s hilarious 2000 take on the green villain, streaming How the Grinch Stole Christmas has never been easier!
Stream now on: Peacock, HBO Max, and FXNow
'Home Alone' franchise
Is it really Christmas time if you’re not questioning the choices of Kevin McCallister’s parents? Thankfully, Disney Plus has all the Home Alone movies, from the Macaulay Culkin-led 1 and 2 to the somewhat forgotten-about 3, 4, and 5. Home Alone 6, which aired on the platform in 2021, is also popular with a new generation of fans.
Stream now on: Disney Plus
‘This Christmas’
The family comedy starring Regina King, Chris Brown, Loretta Devine, and Idris Elba celebrated its 15th anniversary in November 2022, but it’s still a favorite. You can “have a very special Christmas” with this mid-2000s gem!
Stream now on: Hulu
‘The Santa Clause’ movies (and series)
It’s been nearly 30 years since Tim Allen first played Scott Calvin, a man who inadvertently took Santa Claus’s job. However, the 1994 film and its early 2000s sequels live on through Disney Plus. In December 2022, Disney released a series based on the film — The Santa Clauses — with Tim back as SC.
Stream now on: Disney Plus
'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'
Many grew up watching the beloved stop-motion version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The unique iteration of the classic song starred Billie Mae Richards as the voice of Rudolph and Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman.
Stream now on: Apple TV and Prime Video
'A Christmas Story’ movies
Ralphie Parker’s escapades in A Christmas Story is something many look forward to seeing each holiday season. The film, starring Peter Billingsley, has found a home on several streaming platforms, along with the 2022 sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas.
Stream now on: HBO Max and Prime Video
'The Preacher’s Wife'
Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston had us all questioning our morals in 1996’s The Preacher’s Wife. The film follows Denzel as Dudley, an angel who's sent to help Reverend Henry Biggs (Courtney B. Vance), but who falls in love with Henry's wife, Julia (Whitney), instead. Whitney’s powerful voice and the Georgia mass choir are amid the drama.
Stream now on: BET Plus
'Four Christmases'
Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn’s romantic comedy is full of laughs and is one that many couples with large families will be able to relate to.
Stream now on: HBO Max
‘The Best Man Holiday’
2013's The Best Man Holiday reunites Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and more 14 years after the original 1999 film. In addition to streaming the movie on Peacock, fans can also tune into The Best Man Final Chapters on the service in December 2022.
Stream now on: Peacock
‘Jack Frost’
The heartwarming 1998 comedy starring Michael Keaton and Kelly Preston has several streaming options. Magical harmonica not included.
Stream now on: HBO Max, Amazon Prime
‘Last Holiday’
Queen Latifah and LL Cool J star in the Christmas romantic comedy about living every moment like it’s your last. The 2006 film also featured Halle Bailey long before she became the new Little Mermaid.
Stream now on: Prime Video and PlutoTV
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’
The animated classic is a spooky favorite created by Tim Burton. While there’s always discourse around whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween or Christmas movie, we felt we'd be remiss to not include it in this roundup.
Stream now on: Disney Plus
‘Love Actually’
Peacock scooped up Love Actually nearly 20 years after the ensemble rom-com aired in theaters. The movie stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, and other A-listers as people dealing with various stages of their love lives leading up to the holidays.
Stream now on: Peacock
‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947, 1955, and 1994 versions)
Miracle on 34th Street is the Christmas movie classic that keeps on giving. The touching tale has three versions, including the first one that aired in 1947. While Disney Plus has the first and third movies, fans must venture to Freevee or TubiTV for the 1955 iteration.
Stream now on: Disney Plus, Prime, Freevee, and TubiTV
‘Bad Santa’ movies
Billy Bob Thornton lived on the naughty list as a depressed conman posing as a mall Santa. Somehow, Bad Santa has some unexpectedly heartwarming moments between Billy’s character, Willie Soke, and his kid sidekick Thurman Merman (Brett Kelly) in both Bad Santa 1 and 2.
Stream now on: Paramount Plus, Showtime, and Hulu
Can you stream ‘Elf?’
If you’ve been reading this list and wondering, “Where the heck is Elf?”, well, we left it at the bottom of the list for a reason. The film, starring Will Ferrell, is a comedic gem and a holiday favorite for celebrities like Kerry Washington.
Elf is currently available to stream on HBO Max. However, the platform's recent merger woes mean that the comedy, like other HBO Max content, could get removed from the platform by next Christmas. In the case that happens, AMC also streams Elf year-round.
Make sure to have plenty of milk and cookies while watching these Christmas classics!