'Home Alone' Conspiracy Theories Are a Thing and Some of Them Actually Make Sense

According to this Reddit theory about Home Alone, Uncle Frank isn't the only family member tired of Kevin and his shenanigans. The theory says that Kevin's dad actually intentionally throws out Kevin's plane ticket, thereby making it impossible for Kevin's mom (or anyone else) to figure out he's missing the morning of their trip to Paris.

Comments on the theory further speculate that Kevin's dad went as far as to hire the Wet Bandits in the hopes that they would kill Kevin.