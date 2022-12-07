Andrew Dawson's TikTok Leaves Behind a Trail of Creepy Conspiracy Theories
Conspiracy theory culture can really run the gamut. It can start off as simple as asking some of the harder existential questions, like, "Are we alone in the universe?" or "Does the supernatural exist?" but it can be easy for people to fall into rabbit holes and start to question everything in our society to an obsessive degree.
However, one man's TikTok account has given conspiracy theorists plenty to talk about when it comes to the existence of the supernatural.
The internet is currently buzzing about Andrew Dawson — aka @andykapt on TikTok — after he supposedly stumbled on some strange phenomena in Canada. His story and the content on his TikTok have gotten people obsessing over what he saw and what may have happened to him as a result of his discoveries.
Here's everything we know about Andrew Dawson and what he posted on his TikTok.
Andrew Dawson's TikTok has conspiracy theorists talking.
Andrew Dawson first posted on TikTok in June 2021. His account currently has over 56,000 followers with 713,000 likes across his videos.
For the first year or so of his activity on the platform, he had relatively normal content. Most of his videos consisted of innocuous life events, TikTok trends, and unassuming joke videos about his drinking habits and relationship issues. However, he began to go viral in April 2022 after posting footage of an odd occurrence.
While on a drive, Andrew spotted a strange figure on top of a mountain which he claimed was a "giant." The video currently has 3.9 million views as of this writing.
For several months, he chronicled his search for the giant with subsequent videos, even capturing footage of what he thought to be a UFO. In several increasingly cryptic TikTok posts, he even described incidents of being stopped and stalked by the CIA during his search for giant sightings.
On May 6, 2022, Andrew posted an "official update," claiming that his videos up until that point were all fake. But in yet another creepy post captioned, "I AM SCARED," Andrew refuted that video and reiterated that his videos were all real. What's more, he forebodes that viewers "might not see [him] post ever again."
His last TikTok, posted on May 17, shows a strange structure atop another mountain. Andrew claims that the structure "was not there [the day before]."
Is Andrew Dawson dead?
As if his videos weren't unsettling enough, it seems that we won't even get the full story. In the summer of 2022, the Campbell River Mirror posted Andrew's obituary, which states that he passed away on July 1.
However, news about Andrew's death seems to have only fueled the fires of conspiracy. Many who followed his TikTok diary have theorized that Andrew was killed or otherwise silenced for having posted his findings on TikTok.
It's difficult to say whether or not Andrew's videos were real, fake, or even part of some elaborate viral marketing campaign in the vein of Cloverfield. But the circumstances surrounding his content certainly have people talking.