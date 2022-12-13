32 'Elf' Movie Trivia Questions (With Answers) to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Wanna feel old? Elf was released more than 19 years ago. Yup, it's been almost two decades since Will Ferrell slipped on some yellow tights and made one of the most beloved and culturally relevant holiday movies to date. The title has become so popular that it inspired the Broadway production Elf: The Musical, and the 2014 animated television special Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas.
While I'd love to give you a refresher on the film, I know why you're here: to play trivia. And there are no hints in our game of Elf trivia. I just hope you rewatched the movie before diving into these questions. We've bolded the correct answers. Have fun!
Challenge yourself with these 32 'Elf' trivia questions!
1. How does Buddy the Elf get to the North Pole? He crawled into Santa's toy sack as a baby
2. Who is Buddy the Elf raised by? Papa Elf
3. What was the first rule of the Code of Elves? Treat every day like Christmas
4. Who plays Jovie in the movie Elf? Zooey Deschanel
5. Who wrote the movie Elf? David Berenbaum
6. How does Buddy the Elf answer the phone? "Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?"
7. What is Buddy the Elf's breakfast spaghetti recipe? Spaghetti with sugared maple syrup, sprinkles, mini marshmallows, Hershey's chocolate syrup, M&M's, and Frosted Chocolate Fudge Pop-Tarts
8. How did Buddy the Elf get to New York? He passed through the seven levels of the Candy Cane forest, through the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and then he walked through the Lincoln Tunnel
9. What are Buddy the Elf's food groups? Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup
10. What toy does Buddy the Elf not like? The Jack-in-a-Box
11. Where did Buddy the Elf's biological dad work? A publishing company (Greenway Press) inside the Empire State Building
12. What was Buddy the Elf's mother's name? Susan Wells
13. What was the name of the department store Buddy the Elf worked in? Gimbels
14. What was the name of Buddy's half-brother? Michael
15. Where did Santa's sleigh break down? Central Park
16. Why did Santa's sleigh break down? There wasn't enough Christmas cheer
17. What day of the year did Santa's sleigh break down? Christmas Eve
18. Who did Buddy the Elf send lingerie to in the movie? Walter Hobbs
19. What song does Buddy the Elf sing in the women's locker room with Jovie? "Baby, It's Cold Outside"
20. What is the name of the man trying to give Walter Hobbs ideas for a new story? Miles Finch
21. Who does Buddy the Elf mistakenly call "an angry elf"? Miles Finch
22. Elf director Jon Favreau makes a cameo appearance in the movie in what role? He plays the doctor that Walter brings Buddy to
23. What non-edible item does Buddy the Elf put into his mouth at the doctor's office? Cotton balls
24. When Buddy the Elf first gets into the elevator to get to his dad's floor, he lights up most of the elevator buttons to form what Christmas item? A Christmas tree
25. Who did Buddy the Elf get in a snowball fight with? Kids from Michael's class
26. Where did Buddy the Elf and Jovie first kiss? They had their first kiss while ice skating together
27. What does Miles Finch accidentally leave in the conference room of Walter Hobbs's office? A notebook full of story pitches
28. Where does Walter Hobbs send Buddy the Elf in his office building to work for the day? The mailroom
29. What shocking thing does Santa reveal to Buddy about his biological dad? He’s on the naughty list
30. What iconic line does Buddy shout to the department store Santa when he realizes that he's not the real Santa? You sit on a throne of lies
31. What did Buddy the Elf make for Walter Hobbs and his family after moving in? Spaghetti and syrup
32. When Buddy the Elf first entered Walter Hobbs's office, who/what did Walter think Buddy was a part of? Walter thought Buddy was here to sing him a Christmas gram