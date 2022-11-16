'A Christmas Story Christmas' Easter Eggs — Zack Ward Teases Throwbacks to Holiday Classic (EXCLUSIVE)

A callback to the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Story Christmas is a sequel (we're not counting 1994's My Summer Story or 2012's direct-to-video film A Christmas Story 2 — and you shouldn't either) that takes place 30 years after the events of A Christmas Story.

Set in 1973, the film sees a grown-up Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) return to his childhood home in Indiana with his family for the holidays following the news that his "Old Man" (played by the late Darren McGavin) suddenly passed away.