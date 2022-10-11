The Absolutely Cursed Trailer for AI-Doll Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Is Spawning Hilarious Memes

The newest horror icon in this category is a life-sized AI doll named M3GAN, and she's gaining a lot of online attention.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by horror legends James Wan, Jason Blum, Michael Clear, and Couper Samuelson, M3GAN follows toy roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), who is suddenly thrust into the life of her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), after Cady's parents are killed in a tragic accident. Now, Gemma must act as Cady's new guardian, despite knowing little to nothing about parenting.