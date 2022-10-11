The Absolutely Cursed Trailer for AI-Doll Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Is Spawning Hilarious Memes
The newest horror icon in this category is a life-sized AI doll named M3GAN, and she's gaining a lot of online attention.
Directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by horror legends James Wan, Jason Blum, Michael Clear, and Couper Samuelson, M3GAN follows toy roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), who is suddenly thrust into the life of her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), after Cady's parents are killed in a tragic accident. Now, Gemma must act as Cady's new guardian, despite knowing little to nothing about parenting.
At her high-pressure job, Gemma is working on a prototype for the aforementioned android doll, which is intended to be a child's closest and most protective companion. As M3GAN (Amie Donald) absorbs information about the child she latches onto — in this case, Cady — "she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector," a feature that eventually proves to boast sinister consequences. Have we learned nothing from Black Mirror?
Despite it being a horror movie, the trailer for M3GAN is chock-full of meme-able material, and the Twittersphere has already taken note. From M3GAN's TikTok-esque dance moves to the inclusion of Taylor Swift's "It's Nice to Have a Friend," here are the wackiest M3GAN memes out there.
We're not going to argue with Wendy Williams.
"She's got a point, she's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment." Move over, Annabelle, it's time we stan a new evil doll.
Alexa, play "Break My Soul" by Beyoncé.
We truly love the idea that M3GAN is a member of the Beyhive. No notes.
It's the utopia we deserve.
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has an estimated production budget of $250 million. If this towheaded killer android outperforms Avatar at the box office, we'll have no words. Blumhouse is at it again!
"Annabelle, your days are numbered."
Just sit back and enjoy M3GAN dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's "Her."
Hilariously, Tina Snow herself shared her excitement over the M3GAN trailer. "Not being biased but I think they made this movie for me," she tweeted. "I will be the THEE FIRST in line to see M3GAN!!!"
We'll be second in line, Meg!
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.
The thought of M3GAN watching the Annabelle and Chucky films on a sketchy pirating website is enough to make us wet our pants. She has to pull inspiration from somewhere!
M3GAN clearly said "gay rights!"
Is ... M3GAN the next queer horror icon we've been waiting for? She's coming for the Babadook's spot!
M3GAN definitely requests "It's Nice to Have a Friend" at the club.
Released on Oct. 11, 2022, the trailer for M3GAN features an eerie version of Taylor Swift's soft 2019 tune "It's Nice to Have a Friend," obviously pointing to the fact that M3GAN and Cady develop a bizarrely toxic friendship.
Seeing the deranged robot doll shake her hips to the song on Twitter is also fun.
M3GAN is the horror genre's newest girlboss.
While Chucky and Annabelle are clearly in their flop eras, as the kids say, M3GAN's career as the new "it-girl" villain is thriving. Any last words, you has-been hunks of plastic?
Fried and crispy android doll, anyone?
Given that she's a glorified computer, we're not too sure M3GAN would survive a match against a deep fryer. Take her for a trip to McDonald's and M3GAN's done for.
M3GAN hits theaters on Jan. 13, 2023.