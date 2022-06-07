Internet Memes Brought 'Morbius' Back to Theaters — Here Are the Best Ones
By now, we've all seen the memes about Sony's Marvel movie Morbius. It follows the story of Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) who becomes a vampire after a failed attempt to cure his rare disease.
When Morbius first hit theaters on April 1, 2022, it didn't do well at the box office. In fact, Forbes reports that it only earned $74 million in the U.S., when it had a budget of $75 million.
Regardless, the internet is a powerful tool, and when Sony saw a plethora of memes about the movie making their rounds online, the entertainment giant saw this as a sign to put Morbius back in theaters. The problem is that the memes, like the beloved fake quote, "It's Morbin' Time," became popular because of how bad the movie was.
Unfortunately for Sony, it's possible the company thought that all press was good press and rereleased Morbius to theaters in June 2022. The box office numbers were even worse this time, with Forbes saying the movie only brought in $300,000 from 1,037 theaters during the first weekend of Pride Month.
Luckily for you, we can't pass up a good meme when we see one. Here are all the best "Morbin' Time" memes that sparked the second wave of a box office crash.
"Got the Morbs"
We know vampires are supposed to be old, but Morbius isn't meant to be Victorian-old. Either way, he's stood the test of time by bringing back slang from yesteryear.
When Pride Month doesn't stop Morbin' Time.
If anything, Pride makes Morbin' Time that much more serious. Make sure you update all of your flags to reflect this new aspect of your life, especially during June. Someone else even posted a Morbius Lesbian Flag.
It's always Morbin' Time.
When you accidentally turn yourself into a vampire, we can only imagine how your sense of time is affected. You might as well celebrate Morbin' Time all the time, just to be safe.
When the quote sounds better when a bad guy says it.
The fake Morbius quote is funny on its own, but it gets even better when you hear it in Buddy Pine's voice when he's in his villain era as Syndrome from The Incredibles and Jack-Jack Attack.
When you didn't see the movie but you want to be in on the meme.
The moral here is, you can basically take a picture of anything, slap this quote on it, and it'll be funny.
Jared Leto himself got in on the fun.
Luckily, Jared Leto can take a joke. After the meme spread online, he posted a video of himself reading a script. As we get a closer look, the camera shows that the title of the movie is called Morbius 2: It's Morbin' Time.