Internet Memes Brought 'Morbius' Back to Theaters — Here Are the Best Ones

By now, we've all seen the memes about Sony's Marvel movie Morbius. It follows the story of Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) who becomes a vampire after a failed attempt to cure his rare disease.

When Morbius first hit theaters on April 1, 2022, it didn't do well at the box office. In fact, Forbes reports that it only earned $74 million in the U.S., when it had a budget of $75 million.