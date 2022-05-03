How Many Jared Letos Were at the 2022 Met Gala? — Too Many

The 2022 Met Gala had all the usual suspects, doing all the usual things, wearing all the wild ensembles that have to be explained to the press. You know a themed outfit is working when no one understands how it fits the theme (Anna Wintour, every year).

This particular event had a huge plot twist when one guest was mistaken for another guest. It was a real whodunit (wait, should there be a Murder Mystery-themed Met Gala?). So, who is Fredrik Robertsson, and who did most of the internet think he was? We'll give you 30 seconds (to Mars) to respond.