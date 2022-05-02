8 Celebrities Who Didn't Like Attending the Met Gala and May Never Go Back

In 2013, the Met Gala theme was Punk: Chaos to Couture. Gwyneth said in the interview that she felt the theme wasn't age-appropriate for her. (She was in her early 40s at the time.) "I think we're all a bit old to dress up punk," she said. "I just went as kind of normal."

Despite this, Gwyneth did attend the Met Gala again in 2017 and in 2019.