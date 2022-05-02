8 Celebrities Who Didn't Like Attending the Met Gala and May Never Go Back

8 Celebrities Who Didn't Like Attending the Met Gala and May Never Go BackBy Kori Williams
May. 2 2022, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
If there is one event fans look forward to each year, it's the Met Gala. Known as "fashion's night out," it's one of the most exclusive and expensive parties for the rich and famous. People love seeing some of their favorite celebs wear things they could never afford and turn into fashion critics for a night.
For many celebs, the Met Gala is an amazing, luxurious time, unless it's not. Although there are a few who have been banned from the big night, others have simply spoken out about the bad experiences they've had at this larger-than-life fundraiser. Some say they would not want to return. Here are the eight people who will likely be making different plans for the first Monday in May.
Demi Lovato
In a 2018 interview with Billboard, Demi Lovato said that they didn't have the best time when they attended the Met Gala in 2016. They said they had a "terrible experience" where an unnamed celebrity wasn't kind. "This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around," they said. "It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."
Right after the event, Demi went to a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting wearing millions of dollars worth of jewelry. They said that they related more to the homeless people at the meeting than those in attendance at the Met Gala. They called the people at the event "fake" and said that they are "sucking the fashion industry’s d--k."
Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik is another celebrity who said he didn't like being around all those people at the Met Gala when he attended in 2016. In a 2018 interview with GQ, he spoke out about his experience. He said that his former stylist told him he should go, and while he acknowledges how some people would like to attend an event like the Met Gala, it wasn't for him.
"I'd rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet," Zayn said. "To do the self-indulgent, 'Look at me, I'm amazing thing on the red carpet,' it's not me."
Tina Fey
Tina Fey may have given the funniest Met Gala diss when she called it a "jerk parade" in a 2015 interview with David Letterman. She went in 2010 and said she would never go again. "You go and it’s this beautiful space and it’s just every jerk from every walk of life is there wearing some stupid thing," she said.
What's worse is that Tina said she took her husband, Jeff Richmond, with her when she attended the Met Gala and he apparently didn't have a good time either. In the interview with Letterman, she said that she that when they walked into a particular room, it was like being in a room full of everyone you would punch if you had a million arms.
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer is another one who called out Met Gala attendees for being fake. In 2016, she did an interview with Howard Stern where she said she doesn't like "farce." Although she said she was glad to be invited and she got to meet Beyoncé, she left very early. "It’s people doing an impression of having a conversation," she said.
On top of that, Amy said that everyone at the Met Gala is "dressed up like a bunch of f--king a--holes." Plus, she doesn't have an interest in fashion, which doesn't help, and she doesn't like being in situations where she has to speak to new people.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Back in 2013, Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Met Gala but went on to say that she didn't have the best experience. According to Lainey Gossip, she told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that it "sucked." She mentioned that people would think the Met Gala is this glamorous event where everyone would want to be, but actually, "It's so hot and it's so crowded and everyone's pushing you."
In 2013, the Met Gala theme was Punk: Chaos to Couture. Gwyneth said in the interview that she felt the theme wasn't age-appropriate for her. (She was in her early 40s at the time.) "I think we're all a bit old to dress up punk," she said. "I just went as kind of normal."
Despite this, Gwyneth did attend the Met Gala again in 2017 and in 2019.
Lena Dunham
It turns out that Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer sat right across from each other when they attended the Met Gala, according to In Touch. When speaking to Amy about it, Lena said that she was counting down to when she could "escape," although it's not clear if she left as early as Amy did. But she did attend the following year.
Tom Ford
"You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van where you were standing up because you couldn’t sit down because you wore a chandelier," Tom said.
Lourdes Leon
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon said that she felt "awkward" at the Met Gala when she attended in 2021. In an interview with Interview Magazine that same year, she said it wasn't her "vibe." She said she was grateful to go but described it as "crazy." She recalls being "shoved" into a room with different celebrities to whom she was expected to speak. But she's not one to talk to people she doesn't know.
"I’m sure it’s fun if you’re someone who is friends with a lot of famous people, but I’m not," Lourdes said. "I didn’t know who the f--k to talk to. I felt so awkward that I literally called my boyfriend in the middle of it, but the dinner was fine."