"Fashion’s biggest night," aka the Met Gala, is back at the Costume Institute at New York City's renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event typically takes place each year on the first Monday of May and gives celebs and fashion industry insiders a chance to play with costume fashion.

Like most events, the Met was forced to cancel two years of galas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in September 2021, the Met Gala returned with new COVID protocols, requiring that all guests show proof of their vaccination or provide a negative test.